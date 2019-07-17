Bankfinancial (BFIN) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $9.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose While Blume Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 6,536 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 6.75M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.17% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 418,590 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 66,213 shares. Lpl Limited Com has 186,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 298 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 51,827 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has 982,600 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 30,021 shares. 178,343 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. 4,203 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Citigroup has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). California Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 61,521 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 11,804 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,433 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 1,183 shares. 484,183 are owned by State Street Corp.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 40,000 shares to 413,514 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,565 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).