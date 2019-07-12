Bankfinancial (BFIN) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.17 Million; As Ternium (TX) Valuation Declined, Westwood Global Investments Lifted Stake

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 177,884 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 20,323 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.82 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 4,203 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 53,442 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co stated it has 186,024 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 16,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.21% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Legal And General Public Limited invested in 1,854 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 11,804 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 72,100 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Geode Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 188,964 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 25,076 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 484,183 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 51,827 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is BankFinancial Corporation's (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 40,000 shares to 413,514 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.