Bankfinancial (BFIN) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Decreased Stake; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $23.05 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 264,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 497,110 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35M, down from 762,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 568,425 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 12,224 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 362,575 shares to 878,835 shares, valued at $41.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstcash Inc by 189,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 22.72 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 40,000 shares to 413,514 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.