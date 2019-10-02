Bankamerica (BAC) Position Lifted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc; As Argan (AGX) Market Valuation Declined, Third Avenue Management Has Increased Stake by $1.77 Million

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 36,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 175,586 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 139,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 24.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 44,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 133,142 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 23,095 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.42 million were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Com owns 95,050 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 93,735 shares. Gideon invested in 0.98% or 98,085 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers holds 324,703 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealth Architects Ltd Llc stated it has 29,864 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 11,104 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Division holds 920,250 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 12,682 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.54 million shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Llc reported 704,364 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 505,806 shares stake. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 221,644 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,159 shares to 4,845 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,850 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Is Hit With Another Downgrade – Barron’s” on September 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Enjoy 2019 while it lasts, because â€˜the Big Topâ€™ is coming, B. of A. strategist warns – MarketWatch” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Women Small Business Owners Confident on Growth, Have More Aggressive Plans to Hire and Expand – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BofA agrees to pay $4.2M in discrimination probe – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Undervalued And Growing: Argan, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: Why I’m Still Holding – And I’m Not The Only One – Seeking Alpha” on March 31, 2018. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Argan, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 18,350 shares to 464,900 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 24,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,778 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).