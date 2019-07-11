Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $922,521 as Market Valuation Rose; Zimmer Partners LP Lifted Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $28.46 Million

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11935.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 790,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 797,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 6,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 16,900 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $40.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 3.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Cheap Investors: Turn $5,000 Into $500,000 in 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Oil Stocks to Buy and Hold if You’re a Pipeline Optimist – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Q1 beats, achieves record EBITDA – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats Yielding 5% or More to Build Wealth Faster – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prtn has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Financial Bank Na invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancshares Of The West invested in 31,760 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gm Advisory Gru has 12,324 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Lc stated it has 59,110 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 68,800 shares. 1,866 are held by Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts Fin Company Ma holds 13.70M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs owns 1,431 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs owns 733,333 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 23,766 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Pretty Little Liars” Netflix Departure Is a Sign of Things to Come – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.