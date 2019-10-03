Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $334,765; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Value Rose While Stifel Financial Trimmed by $6.72 Million Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 4,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 189,887 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, up from 185,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 1.45M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 61,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 500,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38 million, down from 561,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 685,278 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29,981 shares to 752,793 shares, valued at $191.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 100,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.