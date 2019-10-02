Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Voloridge Investment Management Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $9.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 71.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 12,829 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, down from 45,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $238.12. About 793,138 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 2,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 19,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 21.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.40 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 21,148 shares to 50,203 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

