Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Position by $342,200; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Veritable LP Lifted Stake by $413,590

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $232.64. About 822,863 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 7,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,566 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, up from 145,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 8.61 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,599 shares to 287,132 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.