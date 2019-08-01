Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Maintains Stake in Biogen (BIIB); Tig Advisors Has Decreased Position in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) as Stock Value Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.34 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 1.11M shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Tronox Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRONOX NAMES JEFFREY N. NEUMAN SVP, SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tronox Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROX); 17/05/2018 – Tronox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 TRONOX WITHDRAWS CASE AGAINST FTC OVER MERGER CHALLENGE; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tronox (TROX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tronox Limited (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited Cristal Acquisition- Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tronox (TROX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox -5% as FTC action on Cristal deal frozen by government shutdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02 million for 29.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 JONES GINGER M bought $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 20,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 QUINN JEFFRY N bought $100,320 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 9,600 shares. Hinman Wayne A had bought 5,000 shares worth $55,025. Carlson Timothy C bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 45,144 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 0.14% or 47,872 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corp owns 10 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fiduciary Trust has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,114 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centurylink Inv reported 5,326 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com has 16,401 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,190 are owned by C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd. Sector Gamma As invested in 5.69% or 150,200 shares. Hightower Lc stated it has 31,958 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,147 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. 292,784 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Van Eck Assocs owns 249,729 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.