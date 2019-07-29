Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $307,432; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Holding Boosted by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 23/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 17,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,424 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 240,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 12.89M shares traded or 250.86% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 104,297 shares. 3,504 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Pa. 35,715 are held by Interest Sarl. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc owns 39,281 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Mutual Insur Com invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 175,300 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 55,908 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 93,505 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd invested 5.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 52,633 are held by Cim Limited Liability Co. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aspiriant Limited Liability stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 85,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Communication reported 72,709 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,100 shares. 88,823 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 43,642 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma invested in 26,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ipg Investment Advisors Llc reported 606,854 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 47,300 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Architects Inc holds 2,748 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 326,027 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. 51,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.