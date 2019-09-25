Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $392,083; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $2.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.01M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 2.05 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 22/03/2018 – That has strengthened the hand of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which has struggled with a scarcity of promising new drugs in its pipeline; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: GSK,INVA REPORTED SUBMITTING TRELEGY ELLIPTA NDA TO JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GSK’S 72.5% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Mioody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 118,441 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53 million, down from 121,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 2.78 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 602,307 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,741 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 International Stocks Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs label expansion of Glaxo’s Benlysta – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Glaxo sells parcel in India for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 64,831 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp owns 121,241 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kempen Management Nv holds 0.15% or 13,040 shares in its portfolio. 357,338 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Finance. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Limited invested in 105,967 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,384 were reported by Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,608 shares. Of Virginia Va invested in 1.92% or 112,770 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt owns 841 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.55% or 270,342 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc reported 14,875 shares. Old Republic holds 1.57% or 461,200 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,727 shares to 22,159 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.