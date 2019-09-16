Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $392,083; Shorts at BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (BESVF) Lowered By 7.68%

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BESVF) had a decrease of 7.68% in short interest. BESVF’s SI was 3.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.68% from 3.57 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 32978 days are for BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BESVF)’s short sellers to cover BESVF’s short positions. It closed at $24.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 118,441 shares with $15.53 million value, down from 121,434 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 727,281 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

More recent BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTCMKTS:BESVF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BE Semiconductor: Are Switching Costs Going To Create A Competitive Advantage? – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESVF) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BE Semiconductor Industries (BESVF) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2018 was also an interesting one.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, makes, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; packaging equipment comprising molding, trim and form, and singulation systems; and plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 312 shares to 1,027 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 4,715 shares and now owns 189,887 shares. 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.10% below currents $134.89 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Friday, September 6. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

More news for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Canopy Growth’s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Nasdaq” and published on September 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 6.68M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 60,056 shares or 0.47% of the stock. London Company Of Virginia has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hudock Group holds 5,779 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 6,430 shares. Axa owns 852,128 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.54% or 21,438 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 10,357 were accumulated by Aspen Inv Mngmt Incorporated. 51,400 were accumulated by Intact Investment Mgmt Inc. Cibc Mkts Inc owns 786,836 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Rowland Communications Investment Counsel Adv invested in 2,133 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 163,120 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).