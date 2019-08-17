Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $317,112; Share Price Rose; As Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fil LTD Has Decreased Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 20.77 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57B, down from 20.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 772,957 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 06/04/2018 – RBC CCEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN OF EDUCATION, LABOR INITIATIVES; 22/05/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management Grows Distribution Network in Continental Europe; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL TO BANK POT COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: RBC Romps Again at Wirehouses’ Expense; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Publication of a Prospectus; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$274M

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why This Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Royal Bank (TSX:RY) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Get More Income From The Royal Bank Of Canada – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 82,066 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 50,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).