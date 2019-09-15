Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $792,000 as Shares Rose; Sands Capital Management Holds Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 156.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 226,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 371,055 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89M, up from 144,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, down from 17,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,070 shares to 8,537 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

