Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $1.52 Million; Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined While Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered by $488,670 Its Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 96.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 7,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 64,996 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.17. About 2.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.39 million activity.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.33 million for 39.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 43,382 shares to 48,485 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 2,005 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 2,752 were reported by Ameritas Invest Inc. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,121 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 6,482 shares stake. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.11% or 40,966 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 284,187 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 18,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta holds 5,268 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,191 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 98,178 shares. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% stake. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc invested in 526 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 57,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.51 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

