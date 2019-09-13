Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 83.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta acquired 71,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 156,000 shares with $20.90M value, up from 85,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 8.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 118,441 shares with $15.53M value, down from 121,434 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.39M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 7,734 shares to 356,616 valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 5,476 shares and now owns 3,546 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.29% above currents $137.5 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -1.01% below currents $136.12 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Friday, September 6. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $11700 target. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 3,070 shares to 8,537 valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,190 shares and now owns 9,773 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.69 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.