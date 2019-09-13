Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Trimmed by $392,083 as Stock Value Rose; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Stake Has Raised by Advisors Preferred Llc

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 7.75M shares traded or 126.33% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 118,441 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53 million, down from 121,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Top-Ranked Stocks Under $20 to Buy Heading into September – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New York Mortgage Trust 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,900 shares to 148 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 705,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,111 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NYMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 16.80% more from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Gp accumulated 12,516 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 470,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset invested in 644,593 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 10,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 70,841 shares. Destination Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 676,470 shares. Shelton Management accumulated 18,492 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability owns 61,794 shares. 1.27M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 41,541 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 5,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt Research Co invested in 0.76% or 325,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth reported 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Philadelphia Trust holds 12,897 shares. Dubuque Bancshares Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 17,785 shares. Haverford Financial Ser reported 4.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 49,846 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 2.01% or 96,454 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 183,847 were reported by Wesbanco Bancorporation. Arbor Invest Ltd Liability Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.46% or 30,228 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 1.77% or 34,326 shares. American Money Lc holds 2.08% or 29,649 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc owns 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 41,579 shares. Texas Capital Savings Bank Incorporated Tx holds 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,622 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 2,842 shares.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,800 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.88 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.