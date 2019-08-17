Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $1.52 Million; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding in Visa (V) by $6.64 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1738.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 45,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,043 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 294 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 2.92% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regentatlantic Cap Lc has 11,679 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1.22% or 1,365 shares. Miura Glob Mngmt Lc has invested 8.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 47,118 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Veritable LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,338 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 31,866 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 37,193 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 14,323 shares. Moreover, Permit Cap Llc has 0.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 1,873 shares.

