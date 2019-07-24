Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $922,521; NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ORDI (NSPDF) Shorts Up By 82.65%

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ORDI (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) had an increase of 82.65% in short interest. NSPDF’s SI was 17,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 82.65% from 9,800 shares previously. With 114,500 avg volume, 0 days are for NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ORDI (OTCMKTS:NSPDF)’s short sellers to cover NSPDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1084. About 52,197 shares traded or 129.55% up from the average. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 60.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd acquired 8,311 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 22,089 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 13,778 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 4.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses hemp-derived foods, Omega foods, nutritional food enhancers, and related products in North America and Asia. The company has market cap of $11.86 million. The firm offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; and plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides retail hemp based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products under the Natera CBD brand name; and retail hemp based cosmeceutical products under the Natera Skincare brand name.