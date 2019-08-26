Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake in Verisign (VRSN) Trimmed by $317,112; Micron Technology (MU) Position Has Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 7,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 33,917 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 26,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.68. About 118,264 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 9,267 shares to 117,351 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.58 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.