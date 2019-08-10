Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake In Biogen (BIIB) Was Has Increased; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Trimmed Its Stake by $336,918

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) CEO Olivier Filliol on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overvalued Mettler Toledo Deserves A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 72,406 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ser Company Ma reported 0.17% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.37 million shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 556 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 951 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 115 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 16,227 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 1,006 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 243 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Comm Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 638 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 325 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $22.24 million activity. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M worth of stock or 7,180 shares. Another trade for 384 shares valued at $255,744 was sold by Chu Wah-Hui. $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Shares for $22.59M were sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $448,900 was made by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83 million.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 16,774 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.39% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 40,311 shares. Birchview Cap LP has 0.37% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,500 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,244 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Piedmont Invest Inc holds 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 23,763 shares. Holderness Investments Company reported 1,130 shares. Moreover, Kiltearn Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.68% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability owns 285 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% or 315,840 shares. Alexandria Llc holds 1,386 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.38% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 180,753 shares. Pension Serv invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Penobscot Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Grimes Communication Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,760 shares.