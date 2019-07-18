Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Boosted By $42.26 Million Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 60.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd acquired 1,450 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 3,852 shares with $911,000 value, up from 2,402 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $229.44. About 762,480 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 1032.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 534,954 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 586,754 shares with $46.91 million value, up from 51,800 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $151.30B valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63M shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Management has 157,901 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reported 2.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Missouri-based Plancorp has invested 0.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 32,945 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 3,197 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fort Point Limited Liability Com invested in 4,135 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr, Missouri-based fund reported 8,237 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Orbimed Advsr Ltd has 0.76% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 615,400 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 799,562 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Saturna stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has 0.93% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 382,812 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 1.79% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 8.59 million shares. Northern has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2.90 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,165 shares stake. Ghp Incorporated reported 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 349,898 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc reported 0.38% stake. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 296 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 1,258 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.17% or 681,074 shares. Natixis has invested 0.4% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.