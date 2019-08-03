Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased Verisign (VRSN) Holding by $317,112; Manulife Financial (MFC) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Upped Its Holding by $562,352 as Stock Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 35,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 566,623 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 531,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 44.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

