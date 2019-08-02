Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Its Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $4.06 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $188.93. About 10.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Advertisers still are down to Facebook, which can target consumers using data is has gathered on them; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: APP REVIEW REOPENS FOR INSTANT GAMES, MESSENGER APPS; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 199,209 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv holds 1,432 shares. Lbmc Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.34% or 454,723 shares. Willis Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 263,400 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 32,483 shares. Scge Management Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 500,000 shares. Nwi Lp has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 413,779 shares. Staley Capital Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,953 shares. Finemark National Bank And Tru holds 9,177 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.34% or 300,176 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,452 shares. 3,678 are held by Choate Investment Advsr. Parsec Fincl Management holds 47,879 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $36.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech (SMTC) and PS Business Parks (PSB) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Century Communities (CCS) and Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 04, 2019.