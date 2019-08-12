Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Upped Biogen (BIIB) Holding By $342,200; Last Week NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Coverage

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 60.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd acquired 1,450 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 3,852 shares with $911,000 value, up from 2,402 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $6.2 during the last trading session, reaching $229.6. About 403,265 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 18. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. See NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $86.0000 85.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Washington Bancorporation has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 230,756 are owned by Paloma Mngmt. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mu Ltd owns 73,600 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Frontier Management has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge stated it has 46,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.26% stake. Fosun Intll owns 19,567 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust Company has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Junto L P reported 640,238 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 50,556 shares. 3,343 are held by Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.44M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.26 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.66 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 32.72 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J, worth $27.21 million on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabby Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.8% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Howland Limited Liability reported 930 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has 0.21% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Connor Clark & Lunn Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 91,875 shares. Peddock Advisors Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Boston Prtn has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.21M shares. Hills Financial Bank owns 4,997 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 922,914 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 38,810 shares or 0.05% of the stock.