Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) Sentiment Is 1.86

Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 91 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 49 decreased and sold their stock positions in Jackson Rivers Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 28.56 million shares, down from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jackson Rivers Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 59 New Position: 32.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd acquired 2,727 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 22,159 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 19,432 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.95M for 18.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 522,574 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 356,357 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 647,696 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 965,240 shares.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 71,509 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.87 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

