Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $342,200; Horan Capital Advisors Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Decreased by $342,149

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 33,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 1.98M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $236.93. About 396,017 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Biotech ETFs in Focus on Impressive Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq" published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FDA OKs Abbott's next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FDA OKs Abbott's Alinity – Seeking Alpha" published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Abbott Laboratories EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

