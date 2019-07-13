Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Position in Biogen (BIIB) Boosted as Valuation Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holding Maintained by Sarasin & Partners Llp

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 15,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.15M, up from 130,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AstraZeneca Gives Detailed Data From Calquence Leukemia Study – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com reported 132 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 288,294 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,046 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 7,327 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 15 shares. 1,019 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.23% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 877 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Lc owns 16,159 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.63M shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 161,097 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America holds 2.4% or 83,527 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prns Inc stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,949 are held by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 18,868 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Stonebridge reported 1.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 2,675 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,049 shares. Brown Llc holds 0.03% or 15,074 shares. Groesbeck Management Nj has 1,794 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.08M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Group Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,223 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell & Loewy has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.