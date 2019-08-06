Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Stake in Verisign (VRSN) by $317,112 as Valuation Rose; Grimes & Company Decreased Its Position in Kimberly (KMB) by $1.14 Million

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.45M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $200.3. About 595,404 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,745 shares to 80,971 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2.70M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 202,304 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 92,094 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Cadinha And Co Limited Com holds 1,891 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 73,380 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 0.06% stake. Btim holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 32,389 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1,827 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 6,209 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln Corporation has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt owns 1,723 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% or 497,563 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rampart Limited Com holds 5,737 shares. Coastline Trust Com has 33,495 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $613.15M for 18.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.