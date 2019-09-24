Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $455,225 as Market Value Rose; Farmers Trust Co Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.14 Million

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 145.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 37,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 25,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 9.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,364 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 9.12M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru reported 11,937 shares. 472,988 were reported by Boston Partners. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 1,822 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has 425,590 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barometer Mngmt holds 2.26% or 125,099 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,960 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 196,219 shares. 50,854 are held by Company Of Toledo Na Oh. Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc has 12,101 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Bennicas & Associates Inc owns 20,675 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has 1,885 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) has 2.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,197 shares. 32,110 are owned by Coldstream Management.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,499 shares to 49,716 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,883 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.17 million were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Financial Bank Of The West reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Estates Ny holds 6.1% or 668,038 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 3.99M shares or 1.15% of the stock. Cadence National Bank Na holds 67,429 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 17,311 shares. Tig Advsr Lc invested in 0.08% or 31,134 shares. The Texas-based Holt Cap Advsrs Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 6,842 shares stake. 367,720 are owned by Allstate Corp. Camarda Limited Liability Corp stated it has 517 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,588 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 171,868 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Co has invested 3.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).