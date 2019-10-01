Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Upped Its Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) by $359,600; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Cypress Capital Group Boosted Stake by $1.52 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $49.31 lastly. It is down 15.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 11,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 45,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 33,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 29,245 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,375 shares to 30,925 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 5,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,956 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 7,237 shares. Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 11,351 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 3,836 shares. Wallace Cap holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 182,209 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.04% or 38,498 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management has invested 0.67% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nomura Holdg Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Strs Ohio accumulated 5,983 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs owns 162,737 shares. Bb&T owns 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,080 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 24,840 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kazazian Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 6,200 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,592 shares. Pacific Glob Management Com accumulated 2,634 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

