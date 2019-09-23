Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $392,083; Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Has 1.76 Sentiment

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 118,441 shares with $15.53 million value, down from 121,434 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 754,490 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 79 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased stakes in Encore Capital Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 32.17 million shares, up from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Encore Capital Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 5,800 shares to 16,600 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 4,715 shares and now owns 189,887 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 28.13 million shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 36,282 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has 27,014 shares. 32,618 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Dumont & Blake Ltd Company holds 0.9% or 16,415 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Incorporated invested 1.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paloma Prns Mngmt Comm holds 0.07% or 30,867 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,455 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 331,985 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0% or 2,608 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt reported 3.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 30,616 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.58% below currents $135.53 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 11. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 6. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $42.25M for 6.29 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 10.62% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. for 456,712 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 3.87 million shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 1.76% invested in the company for 492,689 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 1.53% in the stock. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 43,983 shares.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for clients across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It has a 6.9 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans.