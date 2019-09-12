Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Stock Rose; Dudley & Shanley Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Trimmed by $3.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 311,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40M, down from 346,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 118,441 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53M, down from 121,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 2.70M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,904 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 2.68 million shares or 2.6% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 6.47M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Court Place owns 9,847 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 26,276 shares. Essex Financial Inc reported 23,628 shares stake. 40,197 are held by Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division invested 0.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Estabrook holds 28,538 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 9,088 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 95,504 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 13,946 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Co accumulated 0.08% or 1,150 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 44,779 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 21,650 shares.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,715 shares to 189,887 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Talks, Rate Cuts, Lululemon Preview & Buy Fiserv Stock – Free Lunch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Bankshares Of Omaha has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,239 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 851,491 shares. Gam Ag owns 3,225 shares. Cornerstone Cap, a California-based fund reported 226,240 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc holds 72,193 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 3,177 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 198,298 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.1% or 6,087 shares. 4,498 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Montag A Associate, Georgia-based fund reported 256,315 shares. Maryland Management has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,959 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,116 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has 636 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa, a France-based fund reported 512,750 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 471,250 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 280,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).