Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $1.52 Million as Share Price Declined; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in American International Group (AIG) by $61.43 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 2.51 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 8.83 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.05M, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 7.87 million shares traded or 85.05% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company owns 12,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 2.08 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 15,428 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.1% or 642,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 45,900 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 4,602 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mcclain Value Mgmt Lc reported 3.94% stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.13% or 4,815 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc invested in 0% or 10,474 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested in 0.39% or 10.35M shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 456,300 shares. Harris LP invested in 35.39 million shares or 2.8% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company has 22.83 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Strategy Asset Managers Limited has invested 1.74% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,619 shares to 230,906 shares, valued at $51.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,125 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc..