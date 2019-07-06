Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $922,521 as Market Value Rose; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 137.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 6,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,641 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.41 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was sold by Henry Daniel. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,979 shares to 19,933 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,292 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 40,134 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Montecito Bank Tru holds 0.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 6,870 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass State Bank Inc has 0.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smart Portfolios Limited owns 1,195 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 563,875 shares. Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability Company has 3,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.9% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 310 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated stated it has 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.