Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $922,521; Barbara Oil Company Has Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $576,000 as Market Value Declined

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 3.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mngmt Assoc owns 6,232 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,440 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.3% or 6,393 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 439 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cordasco Financial accumulated 2,631 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 426,122 shares stake. 2,521 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kbc Gp Nv reported 732,890 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Incorporated Inc holds 6,853 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated invested in 2% or 55,382 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,841 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 9,300 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc reported 2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 1,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fin holds 0.01% or 925 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fenimore Asset Management owns 119,859 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 6,926 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 42,463 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 33.07 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,118 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 42,014 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 54,093 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 171,124 shares.