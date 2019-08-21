Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $1.52 Million; As Whirlpool (Call) (WHR) Share Price Rose, Two Sigma Securities Upped Its Stake by $1.28 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Call) (WHR) by 248.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 210,189 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.48. About 685,908 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 3,719 shares. Nuwave Lc reported 0.02% stake. Sandy Spring Bank owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 18,289 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Com Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Private Trust Na owns 0.08% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,957 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 39,917 shares. 4,081 were accumulated by Bbt Mgmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,372 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 19,481 shares. 8,127 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Axa has invested 0.07% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 2,739 were reported by Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33,500 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PM) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Acquisition of Celgene Looks Certain – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.