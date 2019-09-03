Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Trimmed Verisign (VRSN) Holding as Valuation Rose; As V F (VFC) Market Value Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Upped Stake by $3.55 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 120.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 41,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 75,525 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.49M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 371,341 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 5,170 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,464 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).