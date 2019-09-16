Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $455,225; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 60,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.68M, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,364 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS to Refrain From Delivery Surcharges for 2019 Peak Season – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Capital Management has invested 1.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,060 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,396 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 137,088 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 523,425 shares. New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Zevin Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nbt National Bank N A holds 6,632 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh owns 44,503 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 178,114 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Diligent Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,297 shares. Bokf Na owns 42,845 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 75,916 shares. 21,235 were accumulated by Town And Country State Bank And Communication Dba First Bankers Communication.