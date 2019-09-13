Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $409,605; As Realnetworks (RNWK) Share Price Declined, Holder Ariel Investments Cut Its Position by $959,185

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Realnetworks Inc. (RNWK) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 959,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.65% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 6.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Realnetworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.715. About 1,797 shares traded. RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) has declined 56.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RNWK News: 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks 1Q Rev $19.7M; 19/03/2018 RealNetworks Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 21; 22/04/2018 – DJ RealNetworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNWK); 03/05/2018 – RealNetworks Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors Buys New 4.2% Position in RealNetworks; 21/03/2018 – RealNetworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in RealNetworks

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 4,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,930 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 2.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold RNWK shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 13.96 million shares or 4.50% less from 14.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 142,261 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $193.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 459,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks Inc..