Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holding in Facebook (FB) Increased as Shares Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Allstate Has Trimmed Position

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $183.37. About 6.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 26/04/2018 – Facebook revenues grow rapidly despite scandal; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB: North American DAU number inches back into growth after dipping in Dec-17 quarter. Now at 185M, up from 184M last quarter; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s massive data breach is ‘opening a can of worms’; 23/05/2018 – EU representatives pitched tough questions on shadow profiles, data tracking and Facebook’s market power â€” and took their shots at Facebook’s top executive

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 96,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,071 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 102,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.76M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 09/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Qualcomm Says Some Snapdragons Are Ready for Android P: Qualcomm said it has been working with Google to ensure

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,797 shares to 4,596 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 501,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,537 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.45% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 24,063 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has 2.77% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 13,964 shares. Quantum Mgmt accumulated 16,217 shares. 427,500 are held by Cincinnati Ins. Strs Ohio holds 631,207 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.05% or 239,173 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,161 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 3.34% or 357,598 shares. Victory Management holds 0% or 17,731 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 1,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retail Bank reported 2,551 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 510,000 were reported by Dorsal Cap Llc. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 12,245 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company invested in 7,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Llc reported 2,149 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 8,099 shares. 194,151 are owned by Seatown Holding Pte Limited. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has 16,425 shares. Motco holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,533 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,583 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru owns 2,585 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Gp holds 6,513 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 30,272 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” on August 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Facebook Did It Again in Q2 Despite Huge Bottom-Line Miss – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.