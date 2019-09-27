Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $792,000; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Valuation Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 513,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 347,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06 million, down from 861,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 200,976 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 17,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $270.06. About 1.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss QTS Realty Trust’s (NYSE:QTS) 54% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust: A Safe And Growing REIT For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS gains, DLR and SBAC fall amid Morgan Stanley rerates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Kbc Gru Nv owns 65,878 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.2% stake. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.92% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 43,600 shares. Parametric Associates has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Connors Investor Serv Inc accumulated 78,728 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 250 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Axa, France-based fund reported 28,325 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 365,900 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 111,407 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $26.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,275 shares to 25,364 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.42 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32 million on Monday, August 12. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.