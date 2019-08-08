Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increases Holding in Biogen (BIIB); As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed by $311,373 Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 783,348 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 18/04/2018 – Auth0 Named 2018 lnfoSec Awards Winner by Cyber Defense Magazine; 16/05/2018 – Westhaven Completes Drilling on Its Shovelnose Gold Property; 20/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/03/2018 – Fabulous Nasdaq Record Marred by Narrow Leadership: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – CanadaBis Announces Termination of Letter of Intent; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 20/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 91.93 Points (1.27%); 08/03/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Uveal and Cutaneous Melanoma Patients in Phase 1 Cohort Expansions with Pegzilarginase; 28/05/2018 – NASDAQ 100 FUTURES RISE 0.5%; 09/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K; Subsequentl

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $237.58. About 776,650 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 107,206 shares to 356,379 shares, valued at $31.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 75,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 3,561 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 20,788 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.03% stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 2,452 shares. Ent Financial Services Corporation invested in 0% or 92 shares. Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fifth Third Bancorp has 414 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pennsylvania Trust Company holds 0.74% or 91,751 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 249,309 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 110 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 14,509 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 455,094 shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $208.14 million for 19.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Monetary Mgmt Group holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,540 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 0.44% or 7,826 shares in its portfolio. Midas invested in 0.14% or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 28,063 shares. Wafra Inc invested 0.37% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Mgmt invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Convergence Invest Prtn Lc reported 8,199 shares stake. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,657 shares. Argent Mgmt Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 123,007 shares. 250 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc. Cap Guardian accumulated 80 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1,771 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,152 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Highland Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).