Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Has Upped; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Shareholder First Business Financial Services Cut by $398,024 Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook Says Ending Use of Information From Outside Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCE DEAL FOR GAME STREAMS

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.14 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 43,083 shares. Goelzer Management reported 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 120,900 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones & Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 757 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 113,128 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Ltd holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.99 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 1.54 million shares. Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 663,223 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2,245 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “H&R Block’s (HRB) Q1 Loss Flat Y/Y, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IHS Markit Unit Partners Gubagoo for Vehicle History Reports – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLT or EFX: Which Financial Services Firm is Better Placed? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 280,385 shares to 493,196 shares, valued at $60.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.