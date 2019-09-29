Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Hilltop Holdings Has Upped by $1.47 Million Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 2,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 19,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 16,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 35,877 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 19,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.87M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 48,712 shares to 10,367 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 26,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,455 shares, and cut its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.