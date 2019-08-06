Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Cyberark Software (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 9.82M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (CYBR) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 35,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 706,222 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prns Ltd Llc owns 13,618 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 1,431 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,880 shares. Fincl Mgmt Professionals invested in 0.01% or 198 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 136,570 shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,004 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% or 93,820 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 2.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 138,422 shares. Summit Strategies Incorporated reported 1,822 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 805 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 2.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithfield Communication invested in 23,518 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,302 shares to 110,998 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 19,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

