Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Has Boosted by $342,200 as Shares Declined; As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Stock Value Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised by $1.58 Million Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $231.97. About 723,716 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 53.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 29,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 693,908 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 58,660 shares to 58,424 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix Systems: No Need To Panic – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix CFO Del Matto resigns – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bechtle Future Proofs Workplace with Citrix – Business Wire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Partners Limited Company reported 25,355 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.16% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 8,558 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 914,847 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,431 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 66,136 shares. Seizert Prtnrs holds 0.77% or 173,024 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 100 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 0.01% or 128,593 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors holds 87,802 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 86,468 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 147,242 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Inc has 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,019 were reported by Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Strs Ohio invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dnb Asset Management As reported 137,020 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc accumulated 311,748 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc holds 12,045 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh owns 15,852 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,407 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.32% stake. Edgemoor Inv Advisors accumulated 1,100 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,165 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 10,400 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1,668 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.