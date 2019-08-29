Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.52 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Increases Holding in Sprint (Put) (S)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. It closed at $6.82 lastly. It is down 33.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint/SoftBank: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE COO OF SOFTBANK; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 1.49 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Com stated it has 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ameriprise owns 584,534 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Farallon Cap Management Ltd Com holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8.43M shares. Loeb Ptnrs owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Incorporated New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.51% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 176,960 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Ptnrs Lp reported 603,710 shares. 2,870 were accumulated by Mairs Pwr Inc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 22,000 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 5,263 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 0.22% or 21,090 shares. Jnba accumulated 390 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 75,000 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 57,851 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.43% or 415,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited reported 22,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 116,892 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 3.70 million shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 118,980 shares. 123,559 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 103,581 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 227,231 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 35,843 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 2,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & invested in 204,310 shares. Schroder Invest Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.99 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.