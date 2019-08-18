Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Position in Verisign (VRSN) Has Lowered by $317,112; Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Holding by $8.45 Million as Stock Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 5.23M shares traded or 61.67% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt reported 2.49 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 2.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Limited Co holds 0.04% or 210,268 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company owns 88,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 980,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.52% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 356,393 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co owns 59,414 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 19.82M shares. 14,338 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl. Moors Cabot has 0.02% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Fosun reported 581,969 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 139,034 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested in 1.51 million shares. Federated Pa has 872 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.