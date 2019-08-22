Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted By $922,521 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Vuzix (VUZI) Last Week

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 60.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd acquired 8,311 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd holds 22,089 shares with $2.45 million value, up from 13,778 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Among 3 analysts covering Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vuzix Corporation has $10 highest and $8 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is 342.35% above currents $1.96 stock price. Vuzix Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Alliance Global Partners. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. See Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) latest ratings:

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. Travers Paul J also bought $9,681 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares. On Friday, June 7 the insider Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Kay Edward William Jr.. Russell Grant also bought $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Wednesday, June 5.

The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 231,745 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.84 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Vuzix Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 54,309 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 66,654 shares. State Street Corporation reported 387,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 36,041 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 2,084 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 33,564 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 299,942 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Jump Trading Lc reported 23,064 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 65,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading L P has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,982 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.93% above currents $135.76 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1.